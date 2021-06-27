ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

