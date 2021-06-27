Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

