Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

