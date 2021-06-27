Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $164,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JHX shares. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.