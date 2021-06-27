Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Insiders have sold 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zuora by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

