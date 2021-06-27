UBS Group AG Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

