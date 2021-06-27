UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stepan by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.