Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,821 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $193.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

