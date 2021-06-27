Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Aravive by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

ARAV opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. Aravive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

