Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Saia by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Saia by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

