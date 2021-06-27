Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,353.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,065 shares of company stock worth $9,869,312 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.