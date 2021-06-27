Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $230,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 78,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.