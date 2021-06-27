Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.51 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

