Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.02 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.