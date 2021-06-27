Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $240,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.