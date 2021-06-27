New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

