Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

