New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Model N worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 1,180.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Model N by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $35.35 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

