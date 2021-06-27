Stephens Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $175.39 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.