Evan Spiegel Sells 384,660 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,026,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

