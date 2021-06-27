New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $109,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

