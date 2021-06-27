Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 942,161 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20.

NYSE BNED opened at $8.87 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $455.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

