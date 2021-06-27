Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

