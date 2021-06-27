Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.