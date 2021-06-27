Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CS opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

