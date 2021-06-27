Wells Fargo & Company Raises Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

HEP opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

