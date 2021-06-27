JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $198.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

NYSE SMG opened at $189.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $127.37 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

