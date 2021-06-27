New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Repay worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839 over the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

