Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,162 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4,859.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

CMPR opened at $106.70 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

