New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 58,875 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 149.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

CNR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

