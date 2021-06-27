New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ICF International worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.66 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.