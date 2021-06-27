BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.36 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

