Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 826.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

