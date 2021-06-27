Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.