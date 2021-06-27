First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

FHN stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

