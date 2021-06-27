Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NFLX opened at $527.07 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

