Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.