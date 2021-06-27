BlackRock Inc. Buys 78,274 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Seaways worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Seaways by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.29. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.