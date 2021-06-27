Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOK. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.