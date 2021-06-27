Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $250.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.21.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $3,859,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.