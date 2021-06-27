Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

