Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.26% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. Analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.