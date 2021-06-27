MMEX Resources Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX opened at 0.00 on Friday. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
