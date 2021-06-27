Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a 52 week low of $115.23 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock valued at $376,486,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

