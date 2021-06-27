Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AMERISAFE worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.