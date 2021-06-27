Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

ARD opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $464.63 million, a P/E ratio of -131.05 and a beta of 1.22. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

