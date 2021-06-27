Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

