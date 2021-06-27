BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 3,415,500 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCICU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,363,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

