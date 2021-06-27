IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.28% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

