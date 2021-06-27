BlackRock Inc. Acquires 69,078 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $33,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BELFB stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $184.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

